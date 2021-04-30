210430-N-PC620-0418

NINEVEH, Ind. (April 30, 2021) U.S. Army Pvt. Jose Savo, a radio operator assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade configures a radio to conduct communication checks during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at responder support camp “Night Hawk” in Nineveh, Indiana, April 30, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:18 Photo ID: 6625100 VIRIN: 210430-N-PC620-0418 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.04 MB Location: NINEVEH, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44 Medical Brigade Radio Operator Conducts Communication Checks During GR 21 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.