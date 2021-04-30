JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

210430-N-PC620-0401
NINEVEH, Ind. (April 30, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support Deputy to the Commander Casey Collins, left, and XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert Ritchie, middle, speak with Task Force Operations leadership during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at responder support camp “Night Hawk” in Nineveh, Indiana, April 30, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
