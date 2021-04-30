Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21 [Image 9 of 12]

    JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

    NINEVEH, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210430-N-PC620-0401
    NINEVEH, Ind. (April 30, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support Deputy to the Commander Casey Collins, left, and XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert Ritchie, middle, speak with Task Force Operations leadership during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at responder support camp “Night Hawk” in Nineveh, Indiana, April 30, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:18
    Photo ID: 6625099
    VIRIN: 210430-N-PC620-0401
    Resolution: 5580x4185
    Size: 907.6 KB
    Location: NINEVEH, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Guardian Response 21
    GR 21

