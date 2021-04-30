JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

210430-N-PC620-0272

NINEVEH, Ind. (April 30, 2021) An aerial view of responder support camp “Night Hawk” in Nineveh, Indiana, where exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) participants stage their equipment and conduct command and control of personnel responding to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster, April 30, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

