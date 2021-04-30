JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

210430-N-PC620-0386

NINEVEH, Ind. (April 30, 2021) XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert Ritchie exits a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at responder support camp “Night Hawk” to meet with Task Force Logistics, Medical, and Operations leadership during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) in Nineveh, Indiana, April 30, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

