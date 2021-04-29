210429-N-XN177-1123 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 29, 2021) – Sailors observe flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 29. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6624368
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-XN177-1123
|Resolution:
|4414x2941
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
