Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210429-N-XN177-1123 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 29, 2021) – Sailors observe flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 29. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6624368
    VIRIN: 210429-N-XN177-1123
    Resolution: 4414x2941
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT