210429-N-VJ326-1057 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conduct a weapons qualification on the flight deck, April 29. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6624365
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-VJ326-1057
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
