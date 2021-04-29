210429-N-VJ326-1549 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) – A MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 lands on amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) April 29 during flight operations. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6624367
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-VJ326-1549
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
