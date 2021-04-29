Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210429-N-VJ326-1094 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Randy Barroso, range safety officer on amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) directs Sailors during a weapons qualification, April 29. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6624366
    VIRIN: 210429-N-VJ326-1094
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

