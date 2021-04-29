210429-N-VJ326-1094 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Randy Barroso, range safety officer on amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) directs Sailors during a weapons qualification, April 29. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6624366
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-VJ326-1094
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
