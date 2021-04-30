Blue Angels conduct Virtual Outreach in South Texas

ROCKPORT, Texas – (April 30, 2021) Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets of Rockport-Fulton High School met, virtually, with members of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels” during an outreach program held at the school. The officers and Sailor spoke to the cadets about being in America’s Navy and supporting the Blue Angels. Additionally, the cadets were able to ask questions about qualifying as a Naval aviator and the effects of flying the F/A-18E Super Hornet. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th Anniversary and are in the city to take part in the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show, May 1 – 2. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by GSM2 Dakota WitlshireWallace, NTAG San Antonio/Released)

