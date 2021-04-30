Blue Angels conduct Virtual Outreach in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – (April 30, 2021) Marine Corps Maj. Rick Rose (center), of Napa, Calif., a C-130 Hercules pilot of “Fat Albert” assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” joined by Navy Lt. Monica Borza, of Virginia Beach, Va., the Blue Angels’ flight surgeon, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 1st Class Elliot Moore, of Bandera, Texas, a quality assurance petty officer for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, speaks with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets of Flour Bluff High School and Rockport-Fulton High School about being in America’s Navy and supporting the Blue Angels during a virtual outreach program held at the Omni Hotel. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th Anniversary and are in the city to take part in the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show, May 1 – 2. Rose, a 2011 graduate of Sacramento State University, has been a Naval aviator for seven years. “The people here in Texas are amazing and very supportive of what we do,” said Rose, who has been with the Blue Angels for two years. “Being able to not only conduct demonstrations but being able to talk to the community is a very huge part of our mission.” The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

