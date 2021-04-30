Blue Angels conduct Virtual Outreach in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – (April 30, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 1st Class Elliot Moore (right), of Bandera, Texas, a quality assurance petty officer for the F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” joined by Marine Corps Maj. Rick Rose (center), of Napa, Calif., a C-130 Hercules pilot of “Fat Albert” and Navy Lt. Monica Borza, of Virginia Beach, Va., the Blue Angels’ flight surgeon, speaks with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets of Flour Bluff High School and Rockport-Fulton High School about being in America’s Navy and supporting the Blue Angels during a virtual outreach program held at the Omni Hotel. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th Anniversary and are in the city to take part in the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show, May 1 – 2. Moore, a 2010 graduate of Bandera High School, joined the Navy in 2012 and has been with the Blue Angels for two years. “It feels great to be back in Texas,” said Moore, who is participating in his fourth air show. “I love helping showcase what we can do and represent the 800,000 Sailors and Marines across the fleet.” The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

