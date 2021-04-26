U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Veller, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, receives a Certificate of Commendation recognizing his outstanding performance during a field training exercise in Camp Elmore Virginia, April 26, 2021. Cpl. Veller was awarded for excellence in multiple Marine rifleman training events which included day and night marksmanship, land navigation, bivouacking and weapons familiarization by Col. Mark R. Reid, Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Sgt. Maj. Bradley S. Driver, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

