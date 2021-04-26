U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Collier Greyhat III, an intelligence analyst, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, receives a Certificate of Commendation recognizing his superior leadership during a field training exercise, Camp Elmore, Virginia, April 26, 2021. Cpl. Greyhat III was recognized by his peers for his gung-ho attitude and awarded for his exceptional physical endurance, leadership and concern for others by Col. Mark R. Reid, Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Sgt. Maj. Bradley S. Driver, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

