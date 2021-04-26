Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Certificate of Commendation [Image 1 of 4]

    Certificate of Commendation

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Veller, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, receives a Certificate of Commendation recognizing his outstanding performance during a field training exercise in Camp Elmore Virginia, April 26, 2021. Cpl. Veller was awarded for excellence in multiple Marine rifleman training events which included day and night marksmanship, land navigation, bivouacking and weapons familiarization by Col. Mark R. Reid, Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Sgt. Maj. Bradley S. Driver, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6624019
    VIRIN: 210426-M-MA011-2002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Hometown: PALATINE, IL, US
    Certificate of Commendation

    Military
    Award
    MAGTF
    MARFORCOM
    Marine Forces Command
    COVID-19

