Aircraft Washing Robot

An F-16 Fighting Falcon is washed by a brand new autonomous system that was designed and demonstrated at the 149th Fighter Wing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, 28 April, 2021. An aircraft is washed every 180 days to prevent corrosion and prolong the lifespan of the airframe. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

