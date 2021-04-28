Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft Washing Robot [Image 3 of 4]

    Aircraft Washing Robot

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A robotic arm designed to autonomously wash an F-16 Fighting Falcon is demonstrated at the 149th Fighter Wing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, 28 April, 2021. The system is part of an AFWERKX innovation initiative as a proof of concept to potentially be rolled out across the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6623637
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-QB902-0002
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Washing Robot [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft Washing Robot
    Aircraft Washing Robot
    Aircraft Washing Robot
    Aircraft Washing Robot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT