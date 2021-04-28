Aircraft Washing Robot

A robotic arm designed to autonomously wash an F-16 Fighting Falcon is demonstrated at the 149th Fighter Wing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, 28 April, 2021. The new machine can do in one hour what it typically take a team of three to four people two days to do. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6623634
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-QB902-0001
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
