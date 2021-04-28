A robotic arm designed to autonomously wash an F-16 Fighting Falcon is demonstrated at the 149th Fighter Wing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, 28 April, 2021. The robot is a one-of-a-kind machine built, programmed and tested at the 149th as a proof of concept for the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6623635 VIRIN: 210428-Z-QB902-0003 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 6.39 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Washing Robot [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.