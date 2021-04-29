Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk back to a C-17 Globemaster III while conducting a basic pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. Pre-flight inspections are performed on aircraft before every flight to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6623619
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-UJ876-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Workin’ in the rain [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT