    Workin’ in the rain [Image 5 of 5]

    Workin’ in the rain

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk back to a C-17 Globemaster III while conducting a basic pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. Pre-flight inspections are performed on aircraft before every flight to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6623619
    VIRIN: 210429-F-UJ876-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Workin’ in the rain [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

