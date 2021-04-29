Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 taxi [Image 3 of 5]

    C-17 taxi

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the flight line before a training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    This work, C-17 taxi [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

