Weathering maintenance

Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron move equipment on the flight line while preparing a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. Maintainers conduct a variety of critical tasks to ensure aircraft are ready for every flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US