Maj. Eric Ray, 758th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts a walk-around inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. Aircrew conduct inspections before flights to ensure operational readiness of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6623615
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-UJ876-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rainy inspection [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT