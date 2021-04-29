USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean

210429-N-BF356-1138

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Briahna Anderson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), identifies material in the ship’s main issue shop, April 29, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

