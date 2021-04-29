210429-N-BF356-1155

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) Sgt. Devin Salamaca, assigned to the Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), performs maintenance on a circuit card for a receiver transmitter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 29, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.