    USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210429-N-BF356-1172
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) Sgt. Devin Salamaca, assigned to the Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), performs maintenance on a circuit card for a receiver transmitter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 29, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

