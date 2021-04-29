USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean

210429-N-BF356-1117

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jesus Davila, left, and Seaman Tucker Weldon, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), paint the ship’s fo’c’sle, April 29, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

