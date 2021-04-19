SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Spc. Jade Baxter (center), a veterinary animal care specialist assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai and Spc. Jordan Kawakami (left), a military dog handler assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri who is currently assigned to Task Force Sinai, conduct a checkup on Larry, a military working dog, following emergency surgery at the South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 19, 2021. Larry (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55 Photo ID: 6623513 VIRIN: 210419-A-LK945-0001 Resolution: 3789x2597 Size: 6.01 MB Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.