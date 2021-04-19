Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4]

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Spc. Jade Baxter (center), a veterinary animal care specialist assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai and Spc. Jordan Kawakami (left), a military dog handler assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri who is currently assigned to Task Force Sinai, conduct a checkup on Larry, a military working dog, following emergency surgery at the South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 19, 2021. Larry (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
