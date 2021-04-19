SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Spc. Jade Baxter (center), a veterinary animal care specialist assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai and Spc. Jordan Kawakami (left), a military dog handler assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri who is currently assigned to Task Force Sinai, conduct a checkup on Larry, a military working dog, following emergency surgery at the South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 19, 2021. Larry (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6623513
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-LK945-0001
|Resolution:
|3789x2597
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH SINAI, EG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
LEAVE A COMMENT