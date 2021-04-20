Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Spc. Jordan Kawakami, a military dog handler assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri an currently assigned to Task Force Sinai, accompanies her military working dog, Larry, via ambulance from South Camp, Sinai, Egypt to the local airport following his treatment for an irregular heartbeat and an enlarged spleen as he is transported to Kuwait for further rehabilitation and evaluation April 20, 2021. Kawakami and Larry have been working together as a team for over a year. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6623511
    VIRIN: 210420-A-LK945-0002
    Resolution: 3251x2742
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    US Army Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT