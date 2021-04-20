SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Spc. Jordan Kawakami, a military dog handler assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri an currently assigned to Task Force Sinai, accompanies her military working dog, Larry, via ambulance from South Camp, Sinai, Egypt to the local airport following his treatment for an irregular heartbeat and an enlarged spleen as he is transported to Kuwait for further rehabilitation and evaluation April 20, 2021. Kawakami and Larry have been working together as a team for over a year. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55 Photo ID: 6623511 VIRIN: 210420-A-LK945-0002 Resolution: 3251x2742 Size: 3.52 MB Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.