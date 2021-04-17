Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 1 of 4]

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    04.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Sinai

    SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Larry, a military working dog currently assigned to North Camp, Sinai, Egypt with Military Working Dog Section, Task Force Sinai, rests comfortably following an emergency procedure to alleviate intestinal issues and an irregular heartbeat at South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt, April 17, 2021. Medical professionals assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai later said that if Larry had not been treated his medical issues could have resulted in death. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6623510
    VIRIN: 210417-A-LK945-0001
    Resolution: 3195x2801
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    US Army Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT