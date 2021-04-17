Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt – Larry, a military working dog currently assigned to North Camp, Sinai, Egypt with Military Working Dog Section, Task Force Sinai, rests comfortably following an emergency procedure to alleviate intestinal issues and an irregular heartbeat at South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt, April 17, 2021. Medical professionals assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai later said that if Larry had not been treated his medical issues could have resulted in death. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

