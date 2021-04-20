Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt - Maj. Melissa North, the Force veterinarian assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai poses with Larry, a military working dog assigned to Task Force Sinai at South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 20, 2021, following surgery performed on the German Shepard a few days earlier. Medical personnel is confident the eight-year-old German Shepard will make a full recovery. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

