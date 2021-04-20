SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt - Maj. Melissa North, the Force veterinarian assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai poses with Larry, a military working dog assigned to Task Force Sinai at South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 20, 2021, following surgery performed on the German Shepard a few days earlier. Medical personnel is confident the eight-year-old German Shepard will make a full recovery. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6623512
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-LK945-0001
|Resolution:
|2668x3366
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH SINAI, EG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
