Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SOUTH CAMP, Sinai, Egypt - Maj. Melissa North, the Force veterinarian assigned to Medical Company, Task Force Sinai poses with Larry, a military working dog assigned to Task Force Sinai at South Camp Clinic, Sinai, Egypt April 20, 2021, following surgery performed on the German Shepard a few days earlier. Medical personnel is confident the eight-year-old German Shepard will make a full recovery. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Melissa North)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6623512
    VIRIN: 210420-A-LK945-0001
    Resolution: 2668x3366
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai
    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Working Dog Receives Emergency Care in the Sinai

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    US Army Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT