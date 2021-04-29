Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, outgoing Commanding General, 1st Marine Logistics Group, gives remarks during the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Apr. 29, 2021. Since 1947, Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Logistics Group have provided direct support through sustained tactical logistics to each element of the Marine Expeditionary Force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

