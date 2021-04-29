U.S. Marines and Sailors bow their heads for the invocation during the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Apr. 29, 2021. Since 1947, Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Logistics Group have provided direct support through sustained tactical logistics to each element of the Marine Expeditionary Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:47
|Photo ID:
|6623128
|VIRIN:
|210429-M-AI445-1011
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT