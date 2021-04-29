1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, outgoing Commanding General, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and incoming Commanding General Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze, prepare to exchange the Group colors during the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Apr. 29, 2021. Since 1947, Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Logistics Group have provided direct support through sustained tactical logistics to each element of the Marine Expeditionary Force.

