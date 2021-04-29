Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl, Commanding General of I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives remarks during the 1st Marine Logistics Group change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Apr. 29, 2021. Since 1947, Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Logistics Group have provided direct support through sustained tactical logistics to each element of the Marine Expeditionary Force.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 00:47
    Photo ID: 6623130
    VIRIN: 210429-M-AI445-1025
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony

    1st Marine logistics group
    Marines
    Change Of Command

