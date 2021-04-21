Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Sheng Li (left) and Spc. Bishal Kim (right) help remove gear from Cpl. Nico Falke , as part of the decontamination process during a situational training lane for Operation Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 21, 2021. The three Soldiers are chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists of the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, Calif., are participating in the training event run by the 78th Training Division that is designed to provide disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers (Photo by Sgt. William J. Taylor, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element).

