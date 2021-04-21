Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Bishal Kim (right) checks Spc. Mark Mikhail for radiation (right), as part of the decontamination process during a situational training lane at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 21, 2021. The two Soldiers are both chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists of the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, Calif., and are participating in Guardian Response, a homeland emergency response exercise commanded by the 78th Training Division that provides simulate disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers (Photo by Sgt. William J. Taylor, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element).

