    Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response [Image 11 of 13]

    Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. William Taylor 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Mark Mikhail(left) and Pfc. An Pham, both chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists of the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, Calif., work through the decontamination process during a situational training lane for Operation Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 21, 2021. Guardian Response is a homeland emergency response exercise commanded by the 78th Training Division that provides disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers (Photo by Sgt. William J. Taylor, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element).

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response [Image 13 of 13], by SGT William Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

