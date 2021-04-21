Army Reserve Soldiers gain valuable experience at Exercise Guardian Response

U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Nico Falke (left) and Spc. Mark Mikhail, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., drive through a situational training lane for Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 21, 2021. Guardian Response 21 is a homeland emergency response exercise commanded by the 78th Training Division that provides disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William J. Taylor, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

