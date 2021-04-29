Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Smith, 8th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives flight safety briefing instructions to U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 29, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    exercise
    Team McChord
    Rainier War
    Agile Combat Employment
    Accelerate Change

