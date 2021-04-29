U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing and U.S. Army 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration as part of Exercise Rainier War at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 29, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd AW's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:14 Photo ID: 6622789 VIRIN: 210429-F-OT300-0081 Resolution: 3270x1801 Size: 736.46 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.