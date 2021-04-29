Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise [Image 1 of 13]

    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two Team McChord C-17 Globemaster IIIs sit at the flightline prior to an airlift mission as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 29, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:13
    Photo ID: 6622784
    VIRIN: 210429-F-OT300-0004
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 314.22 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise
    Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    Team McChord
    Rainier War
    Agile Combat Employment
    Accelerate Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT