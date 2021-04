Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers secure two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 29, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

