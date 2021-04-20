Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAV SCOUTS ADVANCED TRAINING - IN THE FIELD, DAY 1 [Image 6 of 21]

    CAV SCOUTS ADVANCED TRAINING - IN THE FIELD, DAY 1

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Just before entering the training area and beginning the field exercise, the convoy stops to talk over plans and strategy.

    Thirty-two soldiers from a variety of locations, units and status recently completed the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leadership Course at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Conducted by the Idaho Army National Guards' 1-204th Regional Training Institute, the training took soldiers through classroom settings and eventually field training on the Orchard Combat Training Center desert ranges.

    The purpose of the course is to strengthen critical and creative decision making skills in tactical operations and strategic movements for Cavalry Scout units.

