CAV SCOUTS ADVANCED TRAINING - IN THE FIELD, DAY 1

As they come to the completion of discussions, Sgt. Tyler Charleboix gives soldiers one last bit of additional information to the group before loading up in the Humvees.



Thirty-two soldiers from a variety of locations, units and status recently completed the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leadership Course at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Conducted by the Idaho Army National Guards' 1-204th Regional Training Institute, the training took soldiers through classroom settings and eventually field training on the Orchard Combat Training Center desert ranges.



The purpose of the course is to strengthen critical and creative decision making skills in tactical operations and strategic movements for Cavalry Scout units.

