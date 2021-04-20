CAV SCOUTS ADVANCED TRAINING - IN THE FIELD, DAY 1

On the move, one behind the other, the convoy continues down the road toward their objective.



Thirty-two soliders from a variety of locations, units and status recently completed the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leadership Course at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The class - 19D ALC, conducted by the Idaho Army National Guards' 1-204th Regional Training Institute took soldiers through classroom setting and eventually field training on the Orchard Combat Training Center desert ranges.

The course is designed to strengthen critical and creative decision making skills in tactical operations and strategic movements.

