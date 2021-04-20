CAV SCOUTS ADVANCED TRAINING - IN THE FIELD, DAY 1

Given an assignment by the instructors to seek out and encircle and adversary’s position, the soldiers prepare for a new task. With Staff Sgt. Cole Burgess looking over his shoulder at the operations map, Sgt. Tyler Charleboix presents some additional information to the group.



Thirty-two soldiers from a variety of locations, units and status recently completed the Cavalry Scout Advanced Leadership Course at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Conducted by the Idaho Army National Guards' 1-204th Regional Training Institute, the training took soldiers through classroom settings and eventually field training on the Orchard Combat Training Center desert ranges.



The purpose of the course is to strengthen critical and creative decision making skills in tactical operations and strategic movements for Cavalry Scout units.

