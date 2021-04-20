Port Yanbu operations in Saudi Arabia for Logistics Exercise 21

Col. Michael Ludwick, commander of the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC) and Lt. Col. Andrew Kocsis, commander of the 840th Transportation Battalion (SDDC), receive a tour of the commercial port at Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from Mr. Rami Ahmed Alshmrani, Prince Abdulmohsin Bin Abdulaziz Airport Operations Director, ahead of the arrival of the Liberty Peace cargo vessel as part of logistics exercise, LOGEX 21, April 19, 2021. LOGEX 21 demonstrates the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s readiness and ability to provide responsive support to U.S. and partner nation forces from anywhere in the U.S. Central Command theater, exercising the Trans-Arabian Network. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6621448
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-QB269-005
|Resolution:
|1427x1068
|Size:
|296.95 KB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
1st TSC completes port operations in Saudi Arabia for Logistics Exercise 21
