Port Yanbu operations in Saudi Arabia for Logistics Exercise 21

Aerial view from the Liberty Peace as military vehicles are downloaded and staged in preparation for transport to Kuwait at the industrial port at Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2021 as part of the logistics exercise, LOGEX 21. The cargo vessel carried rolling stock to include the M2/A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). LOGEX 21 demonstrates the 1st TSC’s readiness and ability to provide responsive support to U.S. and partner nation forces from anywhere in the U.S. Central Command theater, exercising the Trans-Arabian Network. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

