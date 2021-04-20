Port Yanbu operations in Saudi Arabia for Logistics Exercise 21

Capt. Shayna Taylor, officer in charge of the port support element, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, ground guides the driver of an M2/A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle to the proper staging area as part of the logistics exercise, LOGEX 21, at the industrial port at Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia April 20, 2021. LOGEX 21 demonstrates the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s readiness and ability to provide responsive support to U.S. and partner nation forces from anywhere in the U.S. Central Command theater, exercising the Trans-Arabian Network. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

