Port Yanbu operations in Saudi Arabia for Logistics Exercise 21

The Liberty Peace cargo vessel arrives at the industrial port of Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2021 in support of logistics exercise, LOGEX 21. The cargo vessel carried rolling stock to include the M2/A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) which were downloaded, staged, and transferred back to Kuwait as part of LOGEX21. LOGEX 21 demonstrates the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s readiness and ability to provide responsive support to U.S. and partner nation forces from anywhere in the U.S. Central Command theater, exercising the Trans-Arabian Network. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

